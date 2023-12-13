Farzi tops list of most Googled Indian TV shows in 2023

Google has dropped its 'Year in Search' roundup, reflecting the people, topics, events, and locations that captivated India in 2023.

The yearly list not only highlights the broad spectrum of topics people searched for but also sheds light on the nation's mood, festivities, and areas of curiosity.

Here are the top 10 TV shows that captured the attention of Indian viewers on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, JioCinema, and others:

1. Farzi

Available on Amazon Prime Video

2. Wednesday

Available on Netflix

3. Asur

Available on Voot Select app

4. Rana Naidu

Available on Netflix

5. The Last of Us

Available on JioCinema

6. Scam 2003

Latest season on Sony Liv app

7. Big Boss 17

Available on JioCinema and Colors TV channel

8. Guns and Gulaabs

Stream online on Netflix

9. Sex/Life

Stream on Netflix

10. Taaza Khabar

Available on Disney+ Hotstar