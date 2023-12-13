    বাংলা

    Farzi tops list of most Googled Indian TV shows in 2023

    Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ listing shows the topics, gadgets, movies, travel destinations, sports, personalities, how-tos, games, moments and more

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 04:21 AM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 04:21 AM

    Google has dropped its 'Year in Search' roundup, reflecting the people, topics, events, and locations that captivated India in 2023.

    The yearly list not only highlights the broad spectrum of topics people searched for but also sheds light on the nation's mood, festivities, and areas of curiosity.

    Here are the top 10 TV shows that captured the attention of Indian viewers on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, JioCinema, and others:

    1. Farzi

    Available on Amazon Prime Video

    2. Wednesday

    Available on Netflix

    3. Asur

    Available on Voot Select app

    4. Rana Naidu

    Available on Netflix

    5. The Last of Us

    Available on JioCinema

    6. Scam 2003

    Latest season on Sony Liv app

    7. Big Boss 17

    Available on JioCinema and Colors TV channel

    8. Guns and Gulaabs

    Stream online on Netflix

    9. Sex/Life

    Stream on Netflix

    10. Taaza Khabar

    Available on Disney+ Hotstar

