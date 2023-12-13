Farzi tops list of most Googled Indian TV shows in 2023

Google has dropped its 'Year in Search' roundup, reflecting the people, topics, events, and locations that captivated India in 2023.
The yearly list not only highlights the broad spectrum of topics people searched for but also sheds light on the nation's mood, festivities, and areas of curiosity.
Here are the top 10 TV shows that captured the attention of Indian viewers on popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, JioCinema, and others:
1. Farzi
Available on Amazon Prime Video
2. Wednesday
Available on Netflix
3. Asur
Available on Voot Select app
4. Rana Naidu
Available on Netflix
5. The Last of Us
Available on JioCinema
6. Scam 2003
Latest season on Sony Liv app
7. Big Boss 17
Available on JioCinema and Colors TV channel
8. Guns and Gulaabs
Stream online on Netflix
9. Sex/Life
Stream on Netflix
10. Taaza Khabar
Available on Disney+ Hotstar