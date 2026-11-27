The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour has brought eight adventure films to Dhaka, alongside awards recognising contributions to outdoor pursuits in Bangladesh.

The festival’s Bangladesh screening opened at the Liberation War Museum in Agargaon on Friday, organised by volunteer group Keokradong Bangladesh with support from Singapore-based adventure company I Dream of Safaris.

Canadian High Commission Political Counsellor Marcus Davies attended the opening.

The programme featured films on climbing, trail running, cycling, skiing and other adventures. The eight selections came from Canada, France, the United States, Australia and Germany.

For the first time, the festival presented the Royal Bengal Tiger Adventure Award to Everest summiteers Babar Ali and Wasfia Nazreen.

Six others received recognition for their contributions as cyclists, bikers, swimmers and kayakers: Rafiqul Islam, Masud Mohammad, Mosaddeq Chowdhury, Fazle Rabbi, Sohagi Akter and Shahjalal Noman.

The event also saw the launch of ENDURE – Chasing the Impossible, a photo book by Bangladeshi endurance athlete Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat.

Writer Anisul Hoque and former foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen unveiled the book, which chronicles Arafat’s experiences in Ironman competitions, the Boston and Berlin marathons, Bhutan’s Snowman Race and the Bangla Channel swim.

The world tour features films selected from the main festival in Canada’s Banff. Keokradong Bangladesh has been organising the event in Bangladesh since 2010.