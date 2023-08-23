Hollywood writers union says new proposal from studios not enough

According to the latest proposal, the WGA will get a compounded 13% pay increase over the three-year contract, and AI-generated written content will not be considered "literary material".



The streaming platforms also offered to provide the WGA, which represents around 11,500 film and television writers, with the total number of hours viewed for each made-for-streaming show in confidential quarterly reports.



"We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution," AMPTP President Carol Lombardini said in a statement.



WGA received the counterproposal from AMPTP on Aug. 11 and on Tuesday met with Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav, NBCUniversal Studio Group Chair Donna Langley and Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, to discuss the new offer.



"But this was not a meeting to make a deal. This was a meeting to get us to cave," WGA said in a message to its members.