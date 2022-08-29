Taylor Swift wins top MTV video award, announces new album

Taylor Swift won the top honour at MTV's annual Video Music Awards on Sunday for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well" and made a surprise announcement of a new album coming in October.

The singer thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honour, the 14th VMA of her career. "All Too Well" is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," Swift said, before revealing that she will release her next album on Oct 21.

Called "Midnights," the album will tell the stories of "13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life," the singer said in a Twitter post after her win.