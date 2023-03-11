‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

“It’s very much a dream studio, because they make movies that feel so auteur-focused,” said playwright and "Past Lives" director Celine Song, who said that the studio enables first-time directors like herself to “speak in their own voice.”

The New York-based company founded by three film executives -- Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges, who has since departed -- got its start in 2012 distributing such films as “Spring Breakers.” Some of its box office success has come from the horror genre, with such critically acclaimed films as “Hereditary” and “Midsommar.” It earned a reputation as a Hollywood tastemaker with such director-driven projects as “Lady Bird,” “Moonlight” and “Uncut Gems.”

This year, A24 garnered 18 Academy Award nominations across six films, ranking second only to the giant Walt Disney Co. It collected its first nods for best animated feature, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On;” best foreign film, “Close;” and outstanding makeup and hairstyling, “The Whale.” Eight performers received first-time acting nominations, including the leading contenders for best actress, Michelle Yeoh, and supporting actor, Ke Huy Quan, both of whom appear in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

A spokesman for A24 declined to comment.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE

The first film A24 produced and financed, together with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, was “Moonlight,” which won the Oscar for best picture in 2017. The studio has garnered 53 Oscar nominations in less than a decade, including best picture nods for “Lady Bird, “Minari” and “Room.”

A24's film slate has grown at the pace of its cash flow - starting with three movies in 2016 to 15 in 2022. Midway through the global lockdown, it resumed movie making using its in-house production capabilities. This year, it’s on track to produce about 15 films for theatrical release, eight documentaries and 10 television shows.

The studio’s frugal use of capital -- A24’s film budgets range from $5 million to $50 million -- give it the flexibility to take more creative swings, according to the source close to the studio.

“They are willing to take risks and take chances on filmmakers and on stories that other people might not be,” said Claudette Godfrey, vice president of film and television for the SXSW festival, “I think that is what makes it interesting and I think that's why we ended up kind of aligning with them.”

The studio, which now employs 200 people working in New York, Los Angeles and London, eschews traditional movie marketing campaigns in favor of digital promotions, like the rubber “hot dog fingers” and googly eyes from “Everything Everywhere All at Once” that took TikTok by storm.

A24's financial success at the box office has allowed it to expand its creative portfolio.

About nine years ago, it began producing television shows in addition to films, winning critical praise for Hulu's “Ramy,” a comedy series centered around a first-generation American Muslim, and HBO’s Emmy-winning drama series “Euphoria.”