Singer Aaron Carter, 34, found dead in his home

Aaron Carter, who won early fame as a child pop star and toured with his brother's hit band Backstreet Boys before pursuing careers in rap and acting, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Saturday, according to media reports.

A Los Angeles Sheriff's Department spokesperson on Saturday afternoon confirmed to Reuters that deputies had found a deceased person at Carter's residence, and that homicide investigators were on their way to the scene, but said they could not provide further details.

There were no reports that foul play was suspected in Carter's death.