    বাংলা

    Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding

    Asghari and Spears, 41, wed 14 months ago in June 2022 after dating for nearly six years

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2023, 02:49 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2023, 02:49 AM

    Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is seeking to divorce the singer he married last year after she was released from a legal conservatorship.

    The 29-year-old Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. He is seeking spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears.

    In a statement on Instagram, Asghari said he and Spears "have decided to end our journey together."

    "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari added. "Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

    Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Asghari and Spears, 41, wed 14 months ago in June 2022 after dating for nearly six years.

    The wedding took place months after a judge ended a conservatorship that had controlled the singer's personal life and finances for 13 years. During court proceedings, Spears said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.

    The conservatorship had been set up and overseen by the singer's father, Jamie Spears, after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and was hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues.

    The marriage is the third for Spears, and the first for Asghari. She married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

    The Grammy-winning Spears is known for pop music hits such as "Baby One More Time," "Oops! ... I Did It Again" and "Stronger."

    Iranian-born Asghari is a personal trainer and actor who has appeared on the Showtime series "Black Monday."

    RELATED STORIES
    Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices in Los Angeles, California, US, July 12, 2023.
    Optimism emerges among Hollywood writers over talks with studios
    Details of the latest proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) remain shrouded in secrecy
    SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line outside Disney Studios in Burbank, California, US, July 25, 2023.
    Striking Hollywood writers, studios to return to bargaining table
    The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and other studios, is expected to provide responses to proposals from the W ...
    SAG-AFTRA actors and Writers Guild of America (WGA) writers walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, US, July 31, 2023.
    Disney creates task force to explore AI and cut costs
    As evidence of its interest, Disney has 11 current job openings seeking candidates with expertise in artificial intelligence or machine learning
    Striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) members walk the picket line in front of Netflix offices as SAG-AFTRA union announced it had agreed to a 'last-minute request' by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers for federal mediation, but it refused to again extend its existing labour contract past the 11:59 pm Wednesday negotiating deadline, in Los Angeles, California, US, Jul 12, 2023.
    No agreement between Hollywood writers, studios on resuming talks: WGA
    The members of the writers' guild walked out May 2, citing an impasse over pay, streaming residuals and other issues such as setting curbs on the use of artificial intelligence

    Opinion

    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks
    The day I met Sheikh Mujib
    Could Argentine radical libertarian Javier Milei win the presidency?