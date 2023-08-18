Sam Asghari seeks divorce from Britney Spears 14 months after wedding

Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is seeking to divorce the singer he married last year after she was released from a legal conservatorship.

The 29-year-old Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday. He is seeking spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears.

In a statement on Instagram, Asghari said he and Spears "have decided to end our journey together."

"We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always," Asghari added. "Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”