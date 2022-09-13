Brett Goldstein wins second Emmy, Sheryl Lee Ralph sings her acceptance

Brett Goldstein landed his second Emmy award on Monday for playing a foul-mouthed but soft-hearted football star on "Ted Lasso," and Sheryl Lee Ralph was honoured for her role as a veteran teacher on comedy "Abbott Elementary."

The actors were among the early winners at the Emmy awards, Hollywood's annual celebration of the best of television.

Ralph appeared shocked when her name was called as the winner of best supporting comedy actress in a comedy on "Abbott Elementary," a show about a predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. The actress began her acceptance speech by singing a rousing, acapella excerpt of the song "Endangered Species."