Rihanna makes music comeback after six years with new song 'Lift Me Up'

Chart-topper Rihanna released her first solo music in six years on Friday, an emotional ballad written in tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman.

"Lift Me Up", Barbados-born Rihanna's first new song since her 2016 album "Anti", features on the soundtrack of upcoming Marvel film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

The move is a sequel to the 2018 box office hit "Black Panther" in which Boseman played the lead King T'Challa.