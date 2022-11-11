Stories of trauma, resilience spotlighted at Palestinian film festival

'PRESERVE OUR NARRATIVE'

The week-long programme drew thousands of guests and showcased 58 films across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, blockaded Gaza as well as Israel in cities that are separated by checkpoints and travel restrictions hindering many from leaving their own areas.

"Unfortunately, our audience cannot travel freely," said Hanna Atallah, Film Lab's founder. "In order not to deny audiences in other cities enjoying these films, we decided to go to them."

The goal of the festival, which has been drawing new followers each year, is "to preserve our narrative and see how others are dealing with their own issues through the language of cinema", Atallah said.

For Hazem Abu Hilal, 38, a social and political activist from Ramallah who attended the festival for the first time this year, "Farha" managed to animate a personal history that he is well versed in.

"We've heard the stories but these scenes made them seem more real," he said.

But before the hall fell dark and silent for "Farha", the crowd roared with applause as the winners of this year's Sunbird competition, celebrating film productions related to Palestinians, were announced.