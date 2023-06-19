Pixar film 'Elemental' opens as studio's second-lowest box office debut

Analysts had predicted that "Elemental" would open with at least $31 million at domestic theatres. The $30 million estimate, which will be finalized on Monday, would rank just ahead of the $29.1 million for 1995's "Toy Story," Pixar's first movie. "Toy Story" became a global blockbuster that spawned multiple hit sequels.

The studio is looking to rebound from the box office disappointment of its 2022 release "Lightyear," the origin story of "Toy Story" hero Buzz Lightyear. The movie brought in an earthbound $226.7 million in global ticket sales, a fraction of the $1 billion take for 2019's "Toy Story 4."

The director and producer of "Lightyear" were laid off last month, as Disney shed 7,000 jobs across the company in a cost-cutting effort.

"Elemental" is set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air characters live together. An unexpected friendship between Fire and Water borrows from director Peter Sohn’s relationship with his Italian-American wife, which he initially hid from his parents.

Tony Chambers, head of theatrical distribution at Disney, said he was disappointed by the domestic ticket sales for "Elemental," which received positive feedback from movie critics and audiences and was heavily marketed. Audiences gave the film an "A" rating in polling by CinemaScore.

Chambers noted that both live-action and animated films based on original stories and characters have struggled at theatres since the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchises based on well-known intellectual property (IP), such as current hit "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," are drawing mass audiences.