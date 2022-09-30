Baby bombshell: Shakib, Bubly announce they have a son together

Bangladeshi actors Shabnom Bubly and Shakib Khan have revealed that they are the parents of a two-year-old boy in separate posts on social media

Bubly put an end to years of speculation about her relationship with the Dhallywood star on Friday when she shared pictures of the toddler, Shakib and herself on Facebook.

“Shehzad Khan Bir is my and Shakib Khan's son. Our little prince. My child is my pride, my strength. We are requesting your prayers for our child,” she wrote.