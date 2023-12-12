Berlin Film Festival picks Lupita Nyong'o to lead 2024 jury

Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o, known for her roles in "Black Panther" and "12 Years A Slave", will lead the jury of next year's Berlin Film Festival, organisers announced on Monday.

The Mexican-Kenyan actress shot to fame after her Oscar-winning performance as brutalised slave Patsy in Steve McQueen's historical drama "12 Years A Slave", often selecting roles that explore the African diaspora and themes of race.

More recently, she played female lead Nakia in "Black Panther" (2018), Marvel Studios' first Black-led superhero film, and in its 2022 sequel. She also starred in Jordan Peele's 2019 psychological horror "Us".

Nyong'o has also appeared on stage and television. She is currently developing a series based on Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "Americanah".