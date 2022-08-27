Turkish pop star's arrest over religious schools quip stirs fierce criticism

The arrest of a Turkish pop star over a quip she made about religious schools has drawn a fierce response from critics of the government, who see it as bent on punishing those who oppose its conservative views.

Pop singer Gulsen was jailed on Thursday pending trial on a charge of incitement to hatred after a video of a remark which she made on stage in April was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

"He studied at an Imam Hatip (school) previously. That's where his perversion comes from," Gulsen says in a light-hearted manner in the video, referring to a musician in her band.

President Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamist-rooted AK Party first came to power some 20 years ago, himself studied at one of the country's first Imam Hatip schools, which were founded by the state to educate young men to be imams and preachers.