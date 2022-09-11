Marvel antiheroes steal the show at Disney's D23 fan convention

The antiheroes stepped into the spotlight Saturday at Walt Disney Co's D23 Expo fan convention, as Marvel Entertainment announced casting for "Thunderbolts."

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced that actors Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis Dreyfus will join the cast of the new film, whose team of villains is akin to DC Comics' Suicide Squad. The movie is scheduled to be released in July 2024.

"Thunderbolts" was one of some 20 forthcoming Star Wars and Marvel films and series that Disney showcased in a three-hour presentation that leaned heavily on celebrity, screenings and even a Broadway-styled musical performance of "Rogers: The Musical," in which Captain America and the other Avengers characters assembled on stage.