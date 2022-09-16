Rapper Cardi B pleads guilty to two misdemeanours in New York strip club fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B pleaded guilty on Thursday to two misdemeanours stemming from a 2018 fight in a New York City strip club, prosecutors said, adding the rapper was sentenced to 15 days of community service.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, also agreed to a three-year order of protection for the victims. Her plea covered one count of third-degree assault and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment.

During the 2018 incident, police said the rapper was at Angels Strip Club in Queens where she argued with two of the club's bartenders and a fight broke out thereafter. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband.