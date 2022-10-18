Russell Crowe at beer-and-popcorn Vatican screening of new film

The Vatican treated new recruits of its police force and Swiss Guard to beer and popcorn at a special screening of the new film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever" on Monday, topped off by a meeting with one of its stars - Russell Crowe.

Crowe, in Italy for the Rome Film Festival, dropped into the Vatican's small projection room - which seats only about 50 people - to greet the audience between two back-to-back screenings.

The film is set in New York City and Vietnam in 1967 and is based on the true story of John "Chickie" Donohue, who brought cans of beer from the neighbourhood watering hole to Vietnam to lift the spirit of friends fighting there.