Berlinale honoree Scorsese ponders switch from gangsters to Jesus

Martin Scorsese, in Berlin to receive a lifetime achievement award from the city's film festival weeks before his latest movie, "Killers of the Flower Moon," will be competing at the Oscars with 10 nominations, is already planning his next project.

The director, who as a young man considered a priestly vocation before becoming cinema's most famous maker of gangster movies, said that after some meetings with Pope Francis he was mulling ways of making a film on Jesus, although the project's contours were not yet clear.

"(The Pope) called at one point at a meeting for fresher ways of thinking about the essentials of Christianity," the 81-year-old filmmaker told a news conference. "I want to make something unique and different that could be thought-provoking."