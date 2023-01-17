Madonna announces music tour celebrating 40 years of hits

Music superstar Madonna will kick off a new tour this summer celebrating her more than 40 years of hits.

Organisers said "Madonna: The Celebration Tour" will take fans on her "artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began".

It will travel to 35 cities starting with Vancouver on July 15. After a spate of North America dates, it will then move to Europe, wrapping in Amsterdam on December 1.

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," the chart-topper said in a statement.