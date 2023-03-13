Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel hails movie-going rebound, cracks wise about 'the slap'

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, returning for a third stint as Oscar host, led a back-to-basics show on Sunday that sought to celebrate a moviegoing rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic while avoiding the kind of unscripted outburst that marred the 2022 telecast.

Kimmel opened the 95th Academy Awards with a monologue that jokingly admonished the stars filling the Dolby Theatre to behave, a year after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage but was allowed to remain in the venue to accept the award for best actor minutes later.

"We know this is a special night for you," Kimmel told the crowd of Hollywood luminaries. "We want you to have fun, we want you to feel safe, and, most important, we want me to feel safe."