Film 'Poor Things' inspires curiosity, says star Emma Stone

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 05:42 AM

    Oscar-winner Emma Stone says her sex-charged gothic comedy-drama "Poor Things" is a lesson in embracing change and diversity.

    Directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, the film stars Stone as Bella Baxter, who is reanimated after suicide by a deformed, eccentric doctor (Willem Dafoe) who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

    The movie chronicles Bella's dramatic voyage of self-discovery and liberation, and features a lot of sex, first with a flamboyant lawyer, played by Mark Ruffalo, then with a succession of clients in a Paris brothel.

    "The way she (Bella) takes in all aspects of life and humanity, how fascinating she finds the good and the bad, the ugly and the beautiful, it was very inspiring to me," said Stone as she premiered the film at London's Barbican Centre on Thursday.

    "Everything she soaks in changes her in some way. And I think it's a pretty great message and feeling to go through life with that sort of presence and appreciation for all."

    The 35-year-old actress also produced the Venice Golden Lion-winning film, which is based on a novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.

    Feeding off the Frankenstein fable, "Poor Things" sees Bella grow increasingly independent as she journeys through a surreal version of 19th century Europe.

    "I think it's really brave," said Ruffalo, who attended the London premiere with his daughter, also called Bella, and his wife.

    "I think it's a weirdly oppressive time. We've all come out of COVID and the actors' strike and it's just a heavy time. And it's a heavy time, I think, for women and this kind of regressive political movement that's happening throughout the world. And this movie really does throw off the shackles as a film, as a political statement, but also as just fun and good feelings," said Ruffalo.

    "Poor Things" is out in select US theatres and goes on wider release on Dec 22. It opens in cinemas globally in January.

