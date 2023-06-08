'Transformers': Rise of the Beasts' brings new characters to franchise

Autobots took over London's Leicester Square on Wednesday as the latest instalment in the “Transformers” film franchise held its European premiere.

Huge statues of the film's characters, Autobot leader Optimus Prime and Maximal leader Optimus Primal, towered over the red carpet where cast members Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Tobe Nwigwe premiered "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts".

Set in 1994, the Paramount Pictures movie is the seventh instalment in the series based on the popular Hasbro toys, and is a sequel to 2018 movie “Bumblebee”. It brings in a new faction of Transformers, the Maximals, who join forces with the Autobots to fight off planet-eating villain Unicron.