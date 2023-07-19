K-pop's biggest music label HYBE looks to lift language barrier with AI

"We would first listen to the reaction, the voice of the fans, then decide what our next steps should be," said Chung Wooyong, the head of HYBE's interactive media arm in an interview at the company's studio.

Lee Hyun, 40, known as MIDNATT, who speaks only limited English and Chinese in addition to Korean, recorded the song "Masquerade" in each language.

Native speakers read out the lyrics, and later the two were seamlessly combined with the help of HYBE's in-house AI music technology, Chung said.

The song is the latest sign of the growing influence of AI in the music industry at a time when the Grammy Awards have introduced new rules for the technology's use and AI-generated mash-ups of songs are flooding social media.

"We divided a piece of sound into different components – pronunciation, timbre, pitch and volume," Chung said. "We looked at pronunciation which is associated with tongue movement and used our imagination to see what kind of outcome we could make using our technology."

In a before-and-after comparison shown, an elongated vowel sound was added to the word "twisted" in the English lyrics, for example, to sound more natural while no detectable change was made to the singer's voice.

Using deep learning powered by the Neural Analysis and Synthesis (NANSY) framework developed by Supertone makes the song sound more natural than using non-AI software, Supertone chief operating officer Choi Hee-doo said.