US band the Killers apologises for bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

An American alternative-rock band, the Killers, has apologised for bringing a Russian drummer on stage during a show in Georgia and for describing fans as "brothers and sisters," which prompted boos from the audience.

Georgia has a long history of tension with its northern neighbour, exacerbated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and a subsequent big influx of Russian emigrants escaping their country.

The band, seven times nominated for the music industry's Grammy Awards, performed on Tuesday in the Black Sea resort of Batumi during a European tour.

"Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!" the band said in a statement on its Facebook page, adding that it had a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play the drums.