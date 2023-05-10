When is Cannes Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect?

The Cannes Film Festival will roll out its red carpet next week, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Natalie Portman and Harrison Ford among the Hollywood stars expected at the glitzy industry event on the French Riviera.

This year's festival is the 76th edition of cinema's biggest showcase, made up of screenings, press conferences and glamorous parties.

Below are some facts about the Cannes Film Festival and this year's contenders.

WHAT IS THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL AND WHY IS IT CELEBRATED?

Cannes is the world's biggest film festival, first conceived in 1939 as an alternative to the then-fascist-influenced Venice Film Festival.

It has been held annually since 1946 except in 1948 and 1950, when it was cancelled due to lack of funds.

The festival is known for its carefully selected programme of films that have gone on to Oscar glory or launched the careers of directors like Quentin Tarantino.

Running alongside it is the world's biggest film market, drawing more than 12,500 film industry professionals annually.