New 'Lord of the Rings' series brings a female story to the forefront

"Gender just isn't the same in Middle-earth in that I'm playing a character who can physically take down any man around her," Clark said during an interview. "It was really interesting to try to embody someone with a huge amount of physical strength."

Co-executive producer Patrick McKay said Tolkien has had "some of the greatest female characters in literature" and Galadriel was one of the first characters the creators thought about for the new story.

"Imagining what her world was like and what she might have been struggling with from clues throughout the text was really a joy," McKay said.

Trystan Gravelle who plays Pharazon shared the same sentiment and said he doesn't think there's anyone more "badass on this Earth than a woman."