A different Middle-earth is explored in Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series

"Rings of Power" begins with Middle-earth at a time of peace, "vibrant and filled with light," and showcases the gleaming island kingdom of Numenor, McKay said. The harfoots, predecessors of hobbits, are nomads and "far from the Shire," he said.

"It's meeting every single people of Middle-earth in a different place," McKay said.

Co-creator JD Payne said the tranquility at the start of the story soon becomes threatened.

"Just imagine your home, your family, your job, your cosplay costume, the things that matter most to you," Payne said. "Then suddenly imagine all that's about to be taken away. How far would you go into the darkness to protect them? That's the story we're telling."