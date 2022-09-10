Taylor Swift says 'All Too Well' film inspired by '70s movies

Movies, even those half a century old, influence Taylor Swift's song writing and music video direction, the star said on Friday.

Taking the stage at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss the inspirations behind the short film she created for her hit song "All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)," she cited early 1970s Hollywood among others.

The apartment of Barbra Streisand’s character, Katie, in "The Way We Were" from 1973, inspired how Swift shared the personalities of the characters in her 10-minute film, she said. The lighting was inspired by the 1970 tearjerker romance "Love Story."