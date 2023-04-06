New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

Johnny Depp's first live-action film since the widely watched defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was selected as the opening movie for next month's Cannes Film Festival in France, organizers said on Wednesday.

The French-language film "Jeanne du Barry" stars director Maïwenn Le Besco, known as Maiwenn, as Jeanne Becu, a woman who rose from poverty to the circles of King Louis XV Depp plays the king in the movie, which will have its world premiere at Cannes on May 16.