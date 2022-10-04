Will Smith's first movie since Oscars slap to be released in December

Actor Will Smith's first movie since he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, a historical thriller called "Emancipation," will debut in cinemas in December, a move that makes the film eligible for next year's Oscars.

Distributor Apple Inc announced the timing in a statement and released a trailer on Monday. "Emancipation," which tells the story of a man who escapes from slavery, was filmed before Smith attacked Rock on stage in February but its release date had been uncertain.