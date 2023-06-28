Beyonce-flation? How stars are driving prices up as fans flock to concerts

Call it Beyflation. Or maybe Swiftflation.

The cost of certain goods is retreating in some places, but that doesn't include live music. Concert tickets have surged in price, to the point where economists are noticing.

Fans are shelling out a fortune for tickets to see the world's biggest music acts, including names like Taylor Swift and Bruce Springsteen who haven't toured for years. And while few doubt the star power of Beyoncé live, until now people weren't factoring her into national inflation figures.

"People are willing to splurge because they know they will get quality content, plus who knows when or if she'll do another tour after this one," said London-based Beyoncé fan Mario Ihieme.

The United Kingdom's recreation and culture prices rose 6.8% in the year to May 2023, their fastest in 30 years, with the largest effect from cultural services, "particularly admission fees to live music events".

Event prices in UK inflation data are based on when shows take place, not when tickets are bought. But with different artists performing every month, it's hard to compare one to the other, an Office for National Statistics spokesperson said.

"The (subjective) quality of music artists emphasises how difficult it is to calculate a 'clean' price increase," said UBS Global Wealth Management chief economist Paul Donovan. "And for UK inflation, the pressures may persist," he added, noting a string of UK gigs by singer Harry Styles in June.

A perusal of ticket-purchasing sites makes the sticker shock clear. On reseller Stubhub, the cheapest seat for a July Taylor Swift show in Seattle is $1,200; tickets for an August Mexico City show cost $500 each.

"I had to get nine phone numbers for three different accounts on Ticketmaster under three different credit cards," said Joel Barrios, a Beyoncé fan in Los Angeles. He spent about $7,000 on three US shows for himself and friends - as well as another $6,650 for several shows in Europe.