'Across the Spider-Verse' spins box office with $120.5 million debut

Audiences swung into theaters for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," giving the animated film a hefty $120.5 million in its domestic box office debut, the second-biggest opening weekend of the year.

Behind only “The Super Mario Bros” film that garnered $146 million, the movie’s box office performance surpassed Sony Pictures Animation's and the BoxOffice Pro’s estimates of $75 million to $115.5 million over its first three days of release in the US and Canada from Pro.

The original "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" raked in over $35 million during its first three days of release in December 2018 and won the Oscar for best animated feature film. The sequel, “Across the Spider-Verse," which premiered in theaters on Jun 2, brought in three times the revenue in its opening weekend.