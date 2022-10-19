Dwayne Johnson calls 'Black Adam' comic book film his passion project

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson stars in the antihero DC Comics film "Black Adam," and he is calling it his passion project.

“This is the one for me,” Johnson said. Despite the “Red Notice” actor starring in a string of box office hits, he felt uneasy releasing this film because it is a departure from his past roles.

He explained, "Everything I've been lucky enough to do in my career, from wrestling to film and anything and everything in between, it's all led to this. It's all led to this and this character."

The character Black Adam first appeared in a 1945 Fawcett comic book. Since the 1970s, the character was acquired by DC Comics, first as a supervillain and then as a superhero.

In the film, Black Adam, the ancient hero of fictional country Kahndaq, is freed from imprisonment after 5,000 years and he is less than happy about such a rude awakening.