ABBA's virtual show boosts London's economy to the tune of $225 million

A standing ticket for ABBA's show is priced at just over 100 pounds for some dates next summer, comparable to live concerts by Swift, who brings her record breaking "Eras" tour to Britain next year.

Accompanied by a live band, the avatars, or ABBA-tars, perform some 20 songs during the 90-minute show, featuring the band in their signature glittering outfits.

The lighting and special effects create the illusion of the Swedish pop superstars on stage in a purpose-built arena in east London.

ABBA, whose members are now in their 70s, worked with an 850-strong team from Industrial Light & Magic, founded by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas, for the project.