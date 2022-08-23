    বাংলা

    'House of Dragon' premiere draws nearly 10 million viewers

    'House of Dragon' remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours

    The premiere of “House of the Dragon” drew nearly 10 million viewers on Sunday on television and the HBO Max streaming service, the largest audience for any new original series in the history of network, HBO reported.

    Anticipation for the series, set 200 years before HBO's "Game of Thrones," fanned conversation on social media, where "House of Dragon" remained a top trending topic on Twitter for 14 hours, HBO said on Monday.

    The new showrunners, who took over from David Benioff and DB Weiss, are Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik.

    The show begins with King Viserys Targaryen played by Paddy Considine deliberating who should be his next heir - his brother Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) or his daughter Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

    However, a third challenger for the throne arises. Olivia Cooke plays Alicent Hightower, Princess Rhaenyra's lifelong friend, who marries the king after his wife dies in childbirth.

