Lucasfilm sues Star Wash, Chilean 'Star Wars'-themed car wash

Jara is contesting the suit, according to his lawyers, who argue that the name is sufficiently different from the movie franchise to avoid confusion and that the production company's copyright, while covering products such as toys, furniture and non-alcoholic drinks, does not extend to cleaning cars.

"Of course this lawsuit is affecting us. We're a small business and we're spending on things we hadn't budgeted for," Jara said in an interview.

He said his young daughter had thought of the wordplay while on a family trip to a Disney theme park in the United States that features a "Star Wars" area.

"We don't make movies or sell their products or anything like that," Jara added, noting that his business was, however, a "stellar" car wash.