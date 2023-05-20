Emotional Harrison Ford reflects on his years as Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford teared up on Friday as he recalled his years playing Indiana Jones, after the Cannes premiere of what he has said will be his last outing in the blockbuster film franchise.

"I love to work and I love this character and I love what it brought into my life," he told journalists at the festival.

"Is it not evident?" the 80-year-old added, when asked why he was setting aside the role now.

He was speaking a day after receiving an honorary award at the film extravaganza for his cinema career.