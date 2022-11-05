Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa

Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London.

Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018.

Released by Disney-owned Marvel, it was the first superhero film to feature a predominantly Black cast.

For cast members of Wakanda Forever, the Marvel blockbuster had a positive impact on perceptions of the continent.