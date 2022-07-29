Spanish prosecutor asks for 8 year jail term for Shakira

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for more than eight years in prison for Colombian superstar Shakira and a fine of more than 23 million euros ($23.51 million) over a 14.5 million euro tax fraud case, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

The prosecutor's office and Shakira's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

SHAKIRA REFUSES TO SETTLE WITH SPANISH PROSECUTOR TO END TAX FRAUD CASE

On Wednesday, the Latin American superstar rejected a settlement offered by the prosecutor in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case and is now a step closer to going to trial, her media team said.