Disney pushes back several Marvel movie release dates

Walt Disney Co announced on Tuesday it will be pushing back the release dates for numerous upcoming Marvel films including, "Blade," "Fantastic Four" and "Avengers: Secret Wars."

Following "Blade" director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project in September due to scheduling conflicts, Marvel has decided to temporarily shut down production of the film to search for a new director. "Blade" is now slated to premiere on Sept 6, 2024 instead of Nov 3, 2023, which has impacted the rest of the studios' production scheduling.

"Deadpool 3" has moved from Sept 6, 2024 to Nov 8, 2024; "Fantastic Four" has been shifted from Nov 8, 2024 to Feb 14, 2025; an untitled Marvel project was moved from Feb 14, 2025 to Nov 7, 2025; "Avengers: Secret Wars" has been pushed from Nov 7, 2025 to May 1, 2026; and an untitled Marvel movie went from May 1, 2026 to no longer being on Disney's release schedule.