    Disney to begin second wave of layoffs, cutting several thousand jobs, sources say

    The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

    Reuters
    Published : 25 April 2023, 02:48 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 02:48 AM

    Walt Disney will begin a second wave of layoffs on Monday involving thousands of jobs, as part of efforts to eliminate 7,000 positions and save $5.5 billion in costs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

    The company will cut "several thousand" jobs through Thursday, with the latest round of reductions bringing the total number of jobs culled to 4,000, Disney officials say.

    The cuts will occur across the company's business segments, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, according to the sources, but are not expected to affect hourly frontline workers employed at the parks and resorts.

    An internal memo seen by Reuters said the layoff notices will continue over the next several days.

    "The senior leadership teams have been working diligently to define our future organisation, and our biggest priority has been getting this right, rather than getting it done fast," Disney Entertainment co-chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden wrote in the memo to staff.

    "We recognise that it has been a period of uncertainty and thank you all for your understanding and patience," they said.

    Disney announced its layoff plan in February, together with a reorganisation that returned decision-making to its creative executives. Its goal is to create a more streamlined approach to its business.

    The entertainment industry has retrenched since its early embrace of video streaming, when established media companies lost billions as they launched competitors to Netflix Inc.

    Media companies started to rein in spending when Netflix posted its first loss of subscribers in a decade in early 2022, and Wall Street began prioritising profitability over subscriber growth.

    On Mar 27, Disney began notifying employees affected by the workforce reductions, and said a second, larger round would follow in April. A third round is anticipated before the start of summer.

