'Stranger Things' animated series coming to Netflix

An animated series set in the sci-fi world of "Stranger Things" is in development at Netflix, part of the streaming service's efforts to expand the hit series into a wide-ranging franchise.

Netflix announced the series in a statement released on Monday but gave no title or release date and few details.

"We’ve always dreamed of an animated 'Stranger Things' in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving," the Duffer brothers, creators of the original "Stranger Things" series, said in the statement.