Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys

“Video game music has been eligible for the Grammys since 1999, and only one score had ever been nominated before, which was ten years ago. There are people who I think were dissatisfied with that,” Wintory said.

Wintory said video games were not being nominated at all when the category they fell under was “Best Score Soundtrack for Film, Television, and Other Media” because being labeled “Other Media” was “marginalizing” them as a sort of miscellaneous category.

But game music is breaking ground through technological innovation and new avenues for consumers to experience it.

This includes live immersive video game concerts, video game scores across platforms like YouTube,Twitch, TikTok and Fortnite, remixes and collaborations, augmented and virtual reality and even eye-tracking technology.

Economou said that having Grammys recognition provides validation that video game music is shaping “the musical landscape of society.”

McCreary, who has composed music for popular shows like "Battlestar Galactica,” “The Walking Dead,” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” believes composing for games, movies and TV shows is not so different.

“For me, story and theme are universal,” he said.

Yet, he said video games have unique challenges for composers because they are interactive experiences versus only being witnessed by the audience.

The music must “work in a unique technical capacity, beyond simply supporting narrative,” he added.

Collaborating with game developers and audio teams informs his ability to write music that can be smoothly integrated into a video game.

“It’s a close collaboration unlike anything else in the entertainment industry,” McCreary said.