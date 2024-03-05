Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday an incentive provided to Taylor Swift to make Singapore the only stop in Southeast Asia on her world tour was not a hostile act towards its neighbours.

"(Our) agencies negotiated an arrangement with her to come to Singapore and perform and to make Singapore her only stop in Southeast Asia," Lee told a press conference in Melbourne, where he is attending a regional summit.

"It has turned out to be a very successful arrangement. I don't see that as being unfriendly."