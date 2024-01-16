    বাংলা

    Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe

    Demand to fly to Warsaw in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339 percent

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Jan 2024, 01:10 PM
    Updated : 16 Jan 2024, 01:10 PM

    Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as 'Swifties', are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol's 'Eras' tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday.

    Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339 percent, 176 percent, 133 percent and 108 percent, respectively.

    The Barcelona-based firm said transatlantic demand was rising the most, suggesting strong interest from American Swifties in the European performances.

    Beside the top five cities, there have also been notable increases in travel to Zurich, Lyon, Milan, Amsterdam, Vienna, and Madrid, where Taylor will perform.

    This unusual pattern reflects Taylor Swift's influence on the music scene and her substantial economic impact, which had already been observed and measured in the United States.

    RELATED STORIES
    Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, September 12, 2023.
    Ready for it? Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    In July, the 33-year-old became the first female artist to have four albums on Billboard’s top 10 list at the same time
    Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    Taylor Swift ruled pop culture in 2023. She will dominate again in 2024
    A Swift concert in Seattle caused a small earthquake. Thousands of dancing fans set off a nearby seismometer, registering the equivalent of a magnitude 2.3 quake.
    Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift appears on the cover of Time Magazine's 2023 "Person of the Year" edition, in an image released in New York City, US Dec 6, 2023. Photographs by Inez and Vinoodh for TIME/Handout via REUTERS
    Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year'
    Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said
    Beyonce accepts the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for "Renaissance" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 5, 2023.
    'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office
    Reviewers lauded the film for providing a behind-the-scenes look at the star's first world tour since 2016

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024