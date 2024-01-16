Swifties' enthusiasm for their idol's tour boosts travel demand in Europe

Taylor Swift fans, commonly known as 'Swifties', are spurring massive air travel demand in Europe as they follow their idol's 'Eras' tour between May and August, Spanish online travel booking company eDreams ODIGEO said on Tuesday.

Demand for flights to Stockholm around May 17-19, when the star is due to perform, jumped six-fold from the same period a year ago, eDreams said, while demand to fly to Warsaw, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Paris in the days around Swift's concerts jumped 339 percent, 176 percent, 133 percent and 108 percent, respectively.