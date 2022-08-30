Official faces action for seeking to file case against ‘Hawa’ over caged myna

Departmental action would be taken against Nargis, said Hasan, a former environment minister, in a meeting with filmmakers and artists at his residence in Dhaka on Monday.

Filmmakers and artists, including Morshedul Islam, Nasiruddin Yousuff, Tariq Anam Khan, Amitabh Reza, SA Haque Olike, Mejbaur Rahman Suman, Gousul Alam Shaon, Afsana Mimi and Chanchal Chowdhury were present at the meeting.

The minister praised the movie while speaking to the reporters after the meeting.

“In recent times, a few films have brought the audience back to the theatres. One of those movies is ‘Hawa’. A case has been filed against its director. I was abroad, and I talked to the relevant officials as soon as I came to know this. The authorities have taken action to withdraw the case.

“If there was a breach of the law, the official could have sent a notice to the director. I think it is not right to go directly to court and file a case.”

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film ‘Shonibar Bikel’, which was blocked by the censor board, was also discussed in the meeting.

According to the censor board, a few scenes need to be included in the film, said Hasan.

“The appellate authority will inform the director and producer what additions need to be made. Once they are added, there will be no problem in releasing the movie I think.”