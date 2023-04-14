Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel coming to Max streaming service

Boy wizard Harry Potter is headed to streaming television in a new series based on the beloved books by author JK Rowling.

Warner Bros Discovery announced the series on Wednesday as part of the company's plans for its Max streaming service, which combines HBO Max with unscripted programming from Discovery.

The seven Harry Potter books have sold more than 600 million copies worldwide. They were adapted into blockbuster movies starring Daniel Radcliffe that grossed $7.7 billion globally from 2001 to 2011.