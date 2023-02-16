New 'Ant-Man' technology transports moviegoers to vivid world

"It was the most elaborate, unbelievable thing I've ever seen, and it does help because it gives you a sense, especially with something like this, where the environment is so specific and so imaginative and unfamiliar."

Disney artists assembled new environments, creatures, buildings and an entire internal history and logic to make the Quantum realm come to life.

It was key for Reed to be able to look at old science fiction books, comic books, heavy metal magazines, movies and things that he loved as a kid and as an adult to populate the Quantum realm.

Reed told the team's artists that no idea was too crazy because "anything can happen in the subatomic world."

At the center of the immersive world, Majors believed Kang's role was to inform Scott of what was at stake in the Quantum realm "as well as what they're really up against."

Despite the eye-catching technology, most critics have given the film mediocre reviews, resulting in a "rotten" rating of 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nick Schager, entertainment critic for "The Daily Beast," wrote that "Rudd gets swallowed up by the consuming CGI insanity of his latest comic book extravaganza," referring to computer generated imagery.