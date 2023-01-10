Britain's bruised royals stay silent as Prince Harry lets 'light in on magic'

Some 150 years ago, the acclaimed constitutional writer Walter Bagehot wrote that the British monarchy needed reverence and mystery. "We must not let in daylight upon magic," he wrote.

With their six-part Netflix documentary series, a succession of high-profile TV interviews and a tell-all memoir, all featuring intimate revelations and accusations of discord, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have shone not just daylight but a blinding floodlight on the private affairs of the royal family.

When the dust settles, Harry's father King Charles and the other bruised Windsors will wonder if any of their royal magic has been permanently extinguished.