Shakira vows to fight 'false' Spanish tax accusations in first public comments

The prosecutor's document, asserts that Shakira spent more than half of each year in Spain between 2012 and 2014, and in May 2012 bought a family home in Barcelona. In July last year, a Spanish judge said he had seen "sufficient evidence" for Shakira to face trial. A second judge rejected her appeal against the decision in May.

Shakira, who in July rejected a deal with the prosecutor to settle the case, says the authorities only came after her "with their eyes on the prize" when they found out she was dating FC Barcelona soccer player Gerard Pique, who is Spanish.

"While Gerard and I were dating, I was on a world tour. I spent more than 240 days outside of Spain, so there was no way I qualified as a resident," she said.

"The Spanish tax authorities saw that I was dating a Spanish citizen and started to salivate. It’s clear they wanted to go after that money no matter what," the singer claimed.

Shakira added that she had already paid what the Spanish tax office said she owed before they filed a lawsuit.